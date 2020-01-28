An Eleva woman and her brother who kidnapped her one-year-old son on Friday in western Wisconsin have now been charged.
Jessica R. Cleasby, 34, and Jamey E. Cleasby, 52, of Eleva, were each charged Tuesday in Trempealeau County Court with interfering with custody beyond visitation; Jamey Cleasby also was charged with bail jumping. At this time, neither have a court date.
The Cleasbys were arrested without incident Saturday night in Cooperstown, N.D. They were staying at a motel, according to the Griggs County (N.D.) Sheriff’s Department.
Jessica’s son, Sawyer Jacobs, was found unharmed in the motel room. Authorities had located the suspects by ‘pinging’ a cellphone.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Saturday, saying Sawyer was considered missing and endangered.
Griggs County Sheriff Wesley Straight told the Associated Press that Jessica Cleasby had lost custody of her son because of her drug use, and that they were fleeing to Wyoming.
The Cleasbys are being held in a correctional center in Jamestown, N.D., on warrants from Trempealeau County.