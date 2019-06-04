The Mondovi school district will begin construction today on its $18 million referendum project to remodel and expand the building that houses Mondovi High School, Middle School and Elementary School.
The project will launch with a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. today at the district's Buffalo Lobby lawn, 337 N. Jackson St., Mondovi.
The project includes 10,000 square feet of additions and the remodeling of roughly 30,000 square feet throughout the building.
Enhancements include a new front entry and event lobby; expanding the high school tech ed wing; remodeling the science labs, library and art department; replacing the heating systems; improving the school’s bus drop-off area and playgrounds; and repairing the community pool.