About 225 additional citizen soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized Sunday to establish additional specimen collection teams in support of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Department of Health Services requested the Guard’s support to establish additional specimen collection and COVID-19 mobile testing site capacities at yet-to-be determined sites around the state.
According to a news release from the Guard:
The Guard’s specimen collection teams will serve in a support role to Wisconsin DHS and local health departments, who provide guidance on who will be eligible for testing and will determine in which communities’ specimen collection sites will be established.
Personnel from the Wisconsin National Guard will staff the mobile testing sites and conduct the specimen collections.
The Guard currently has three specimen collection teams already established that began training as part of the initial complement of Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized in the wake of the public health emergency Gov. Tony Evers declared March 12 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Those three teams have already been active in establishing mobile testing sites upon request.
A team of about 30 Guard troops established a mobile testing site at a senior living facility in Sheboygan April 5 in support of the state DHS and the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. The Guard team tested staff and residents at that facility, and another team was sent Saturday to the Milwaukee County House of Corrections in Franklin to establish a mobile testing site to collect specimens from staff and inmates there.
Two additional teams, consisting of nearly 20 citizen soldiers and airmen each, began establishing specimen collection sites in Milwaukee Monday in support of two community health centers.
Additional logistics elements from the Wisconsin National Guard will also assist the state by transporting collected specimens to state labs for analysis.
Earlier this month the Guard also mobilized more than 2,400 troops to serve as poll workers in 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties during the state’s election April 7 in support of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. In the days leading up to the election, the Guard also supported the WEC and procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles and PPE to polling sites across the state.