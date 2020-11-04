Biking
Laurie Gapko of Eau Claire spends a warm, sunny morning biking across the old railroad bridge Wednesday in Phoenix Park. Gapko bikes up to 20 miles a day and has logged around 3,000 miles this year. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

