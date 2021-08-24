EAU CLAIRE — A strong line of storms moved through the Chippewa Valley at daybreak Tuesday, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and leaving thousands without power.
As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, about an hour after the storms moved through, Xcel Energy listed 2,941 customers without power. Locations were scattered across Eau Claire and the company said it was assessing damage.
Winds of more than 30 mph were recorded by the National Weather Service during the storm, with gusts of up to 63 mph. For reference, sustained winds of at least 39 mph are tropical storm force winds.
Heavy rains arrived with the storms. Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. nearly an inch of rain fell at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Most came in two waves of storms about an hour apart.
The first line of storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue severe thunderstorm warnings for Eau Claire, Clark, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. There were reports of damage to buildings, including an apartment in Eau Claire that had vent covers torn off the roof, leading to significant leaking. A power line knocked down in Eleva, south of Eau Claire, reportedly caused a fire.
The National Weather Service expects more storms Tuesday evening, and some could again be severe. The Storm Prediction Center considers much of the southern two-thirds of Wisconsin to be at slight risk for severe weather Tuesday.