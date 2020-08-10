A motorcyclist died Sunday night in Rusk County after the person hit a deer and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The name of the motorcyclist is not being released, pending the notification of family, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.
The accident happened Sunday at about 9:13 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The motorcyclist was driving northbound near the 900 block of Rangeline Road in the village of Sheldon when the driver struck the deer.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.