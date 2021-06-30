CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 54-year-old man from the town of Lafayette died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at 12:19 p.m. along 197th Street at 55th Avenue, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
A caller indicated that the victim was riding his motorcycle, traveling with his friend, northbound on 197th Street. The caller indicated that his friend, the victim, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he passed him and lost control of his cycle, Kowalczyk said in a press release. The motorcycle entered the east shoulder, overturning several times.
EMS along with the Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where they found the victim already deceased. The victim was not wearing a helmet and speed was determined as a contributing factor of the accident.
Identification of the victim will be disclosed after the family is notified.