CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Law enforcement have released the identity of a motorcyclist who died Saturday night in a collision with an SUV on Highway 64 in rural Chippewa County.
David R. Prestabek, 63, of Menomonie was driving his motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep driven by Justin D. Bleskachek, 35, of Chippewa Falls. Prestabek died at the scene.
"Once the accident investigation is completed, a full report will be forwarded to the Chippewa County district attorney for his review and consideration for any charges to be filed," said Chippewa County sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
Prestabek was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle due to the collision, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The crash happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Highway 64 near 205th Street in the town of Cleveland.
Bleskachek's vehicle was traveling eastbound on the highway and crossed the center line while entering a curve in the roadway. He then hit Prestabek's motorcycle traveling in the westbound lane.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the news release stated. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.