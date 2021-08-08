TOWN OF HENDREN — A Clark County Highway Department worker was killed and another was injured when they were struck by a vehicle early Sunday while working to remove a fallen tree across a roadway.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office:
Initial investigation indicates that at about midnight, two Highway Department workers were sent to a tree that was across Highway G. They arrived there at about 1 a.m. Sunday and started to remove the tree. At about 1:18 a.m., one of the workers called 911 and said that a vehicle struck him. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered that a vehicle was traveling south on Highway G and struck the workers and tree.
The caller was transported to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. The other highway worker died at the scene of the crash.
The operator of the vehicle, Cory D. Neumueller, 28, was arrested for causing injury and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and is in the Clark County Jail. Speed and vehicle operator impairment appear to be factors in the accident.
The Greenwood Area Ambulance and Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Clark County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office’s responded to the scene. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Richard Schleifer are continuing the investigation into the crash with members of the State Patrol.
The workers names are currently being withheld pending notification of family members.