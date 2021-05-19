HAUGEN -- Barron County set the scene for a multi-agency response to an active shooter training scenario Wednesday at Camp Phillips near Haugen. After the wounded were extracted and buildings carefully searched, the heavily armed officers cornered the shooter and shots were fired.
The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team, Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team and Life Link Helicopter teamed up for the training exercise and brought along a newly formed agency — the Rescue Task Force — to prepare for a situation in which they had to find a hidden gunman and rescue people caught in the crossfire.
“We try to have challenging scenarios,” Barron County Sheriff’s Department Detective Jeff Nelson said.
The scenario kicked off with reports of a shooter at Winter Camp who had wounded 10 to 11 victims, as well as critically injuring a Wisconsin State Patrol officer. Her reports to law enforcement while pinned down formed the first inkling of what the officers were up against.
Armored vehicles arrived at the staging area and began securing the zone and extracting the wounded. After loading the wounded into armored vehicles, the officer started to relay them to the Rescue Task Force — made up of doctors, first responders and other medical personnel — just outside of the perimeter.
The Rescue Task Force is one of only a few that have begun to train and operate in Wisconsin, said Nelson. Teams such as these sprung up around the nation in response to the shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 as authorities realized they a responsibility to immediately help the wounded as well as quickly capture the bad guy.
This was the Rescue Task Force members’ first training foray with the other agencies, Nelson said, and they had only a few sessions of their own under their belts. They handled the assignment with calm and aplomb, performing triage and giving treatment to a host of injuries.
Officers established a landing field in the middle of what they called the “warm zone” for Life Link Helicopter to fly the wounded State Patrol officer for treatment.
After extracting the victims, officers began searching buildings with weapons at the ready. A bullhorn bellowed: “Exit the building with your hands in the air. Do it now” as the teams of armed officers moved from location to location.
Finally, the shooter in the exercise was cornered and captured, but not without first wounding an officer in the leg.
The training exercise helped the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team and Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team hone their skills and learn to work together under a unified command structure, Nelson said.