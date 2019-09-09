CHIPPEWA FALLS – The woman who died in a crash in Chippewa County on Saturday has been identified as 32-year-old Hannah Kalman of Hatley, east of Wausau.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Highways S and O, near The Edge restaurant.
The initial investigation indicates that Kalman failed to stop for a stop sign before driving across Highway S, and she was struck by a truck driven by 66-year-old Timothy Miller of Ladysmith. The vehicles collided in “a T-bone style manner,” the police report states. Kalman was pronounced dead at the scene.