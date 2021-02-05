The Wisconsin National Guard's Eau Claire testing site for COVID-19 is closing temporarily on Saturday and Monday due to extremely cold temperatures, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced.
The site is at Peace Church, 501 E. Filmore Ave., Eau Claire.
The site is a drive-thru. People being tested can pull up underneath an overhang outside the church's front doors, and National Guard staffers administer the test while the person stays inside their car, according to the Health Department.
The testing site is remaining open Friday, Feb. 5. It's expected to return to normal testing hours on Feb. 12.
Several other testing sites are available in Eau Claire County seven days a week. For hours and locations of other testing sites, visit the health department's website at bit.ly/SymptomsTesting.