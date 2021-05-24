Jesse Winkler of Hanson Land Construction in Altoona installs pavers beneath a new sculpture dubbed "Eddies" on Monday at Haymarket Plaza in downtown Eau Claire. Created by artist Michael Szabo, the steel sculpture was commissioned by the city and coordinated by the Eau Claire Public Arts Council. A dedication ceremony for the new sculpture will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the plaza. That will be part of a celebration taking place from 9 a.m. to noon at the plaza in honor of Creative Economy Month. Other festivities include live music, art displays and a performance by the Torch Sisters.