CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man who had a 0.276 blood alcohol level when he was stopped for drunken driving in January 2019 will serve a six-month jail sentence.
Jordan H. Harelstad, 33, 2609 2nd Ave., was convicted Tuesday in Chippewa County Court of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Judge James Isaacson ordered a one-year jail sentence, with six months imposed and stayed. Harelstad will have Huber work release privileges.
Isaacson also ordered Harelstad to pay $2,309 in court costs and fines, and he placed Harelstad on probation for three years. Harelstad’s driver’s license was permanently revoked.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a one-car crash at 12:29 a.m. Jan. 26, 2019, at the intersection of 90th St. and 295th Avenue in the town of Sampson. Harelstad tested for a 0.276 blood alcohol level.