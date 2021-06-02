EAU CLAIRE — The timeline for a new Eau Claire County highway facility is running slightly behind schedule but still on track to begin construction this fall. The process is about two weeks behind, largely because of design adjustments made in response to a substantially higher facility cost than initially anticipated.
During the Eau Claire County Highway Building Committee meeting Wednesday, Bob Sworski, vice president at CBS Squared, the firm handling architectural and engineering aspects of the highway facility, said it took a couple of weeks to determine what building space could be eliminated while still staying on budget and having a fully operational facility totaling about 160,000 square feet.
The facility, set to be built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I and house Highway Department staff and vehicles, was expected to cost $26.60 million last November. Due to supply chain issues with materials like wood and steel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, the facility is now estimated to cost $32.75 million. Eau Claire County will have to cover most of that increase; it is estimated the county will need to spend an additional $5.47 million to complete the project.
The Eau Claire County Board on May 18 approved a resolution affirming its intent for the highway project to proceed as currently scheduled with a price tag about $5.47 million higher than initially expected. The resolution does not specify from where that additional money would come, only that the money is needed to fully complete the project.
Sworski called the two-week delay a required tradeoff to make sure the facility turns out as planned.
“It’s really a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting that we had to have between the size of the facility that everybody wanted versus (what) the County Board can afford,” Sworski said. “That was the two-week slice and dice where we were making those revisions, so I don’t feel too bad about it. It’s a necessary piece in the process.”
Those adjustments included shrinking the county’s Meals on Wheels kitchen by about 150 square feet overall, though the kitchen’s staging area increased by 6 square feet.
Slightly decreasing the facility’s overall size means there is little excess space; nearly every square foot will be used.
“I’m really pleased with how efficient this whole building is,” Sworski said.
With those adjustments made, the design phase of the highway facility project is essentially completed. Going forward, Sworski said the design team will meet next week with the project’s structural engineer and Market & Johnson, the firm handling construction management of the facility, to coordinate what to do on structural aspects of the facility.
“We’re about 99.99% done with ... the really hard, fast schematic design pieces of this project,” Sworski said.
Construction bids will then go out for material like steel, and those bids should be done by mid-July. Building foundations are set to be constructed this September before winter arrives. Overall construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in October 2022.
After uncertainty caused by escalating costs, the highway facility project remains largely on schedule.
The next Highway Building Committee meeting is scheduled for July 7.