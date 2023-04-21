Gaier.JPG

Gaier

 Matt Milner

EAU CLAIRE — Paul Gaier has joined Adams Publishing Group as its new regional president for Northern Wisconsin, working with newspapers in Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Spooner, Ashland, Sawyer County and Price County.

The move marks a return to his roots for Gaier, who began his career getting an up-close view of operations in Chippewa Falls, where his father was publisher.