HUDSON — Kayle A. Fleischauer of New Richmond was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of second-degree reckless homicide for the killing of his son, Chase A. Fleischauer. The trial was presided over by St. Croix County Judge Scott Needham.
“Thank you to those investigators and prosecutors whose work resulted in a guilty verdict in this case,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a state Department of Justice news release. “This verdict would not have been possible without critical analysis by the Division of Forensic Sciences.”
The evidence presented at trial established that on April 14, 2018, Kayle Fleischauer killed Chase Fleischauer. Chase died of a gunshot wound to the head.
The investigation was conducted by the St. Croix County sheriff’s office, New Richmond Police Department, Ramsey County Medical Examiner and Wisconsin State Patrol. New Richmond Emergency Medical Services also assisted.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 30. Second-degree reckless homicide carries a penalty of up to 25 years or $100,000 fine or both.