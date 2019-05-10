A self-described lifelong public educator, the new leader of the Eau Claire school board said he’s focused on keeping the board and community focused on core district goals, particularly reducing and closing the achievement gap.
School board members elected Eric Torres, who has served on the board for two years, president on Monday.
Torres brings to the presidency a breadth of experience in the public education system, spanning from his home country of Peru to the southern United States and, currently, the Midwest as an assistant professor of education and Latin American studies at UW-Eau Claire.
“This has made me develop certain perspectives and skills that involve intercultural communication, global thinking and systems thinking that have enriched both my practices as an educator and also my ability to lead within those contexts,” Torres said in an interview Thursday. “I’ve always been an educator who believes in democratic principles, and that informs my teaching and practice. That has not changed.”
When thinking about goals while serving as board president, Torres said he sees himself continually reminding the board and community to stay focused on district priorities. Those priorities, Torres said, fall into four categories.
First, Torres said the district should focus on reducing and closing student achievement gaps due to race and socioeconomic status, while also remaining fiscally responsible.
“I would like the Leader-Telegram to be able to say we closed the achievement gap,” Torres said, asked his biggest priority for the district in the next 10 years. “I know that’s very ambitious — but it’s something that’s important.”
To accomplish that, Torres said the district and board must focus on removing barriers that prevent students in poverty, students of color and students enrolled in special education from reaching their potential. Torres suggested “doing something different” for the children not performing as expected, while also giving students agency in their education.
“We want them when they go to school to feel they are members of a democratic learning community,” Torres said.
To balance the idea of equity with fiscal responsibility, Torres said the district could begin calculating individual pupil expenses by building, and work on “keeping that balanced across the board.”
Another priority for the board, Torres said, is to work with the superintendent to create an inclusive and comfortable work climate within the district.
“We need to think of ourselves as a learning organization,” he said. “How is it that an institution dedicated to learning actually learns?”
In addition, another focus should be continuing efforts to restructure and re-balance the school board, Torres said.
“We need to be effective leaders that uphold innovation and creativity,” Torres said, noting the idea also relates to reconsidering how much autonomy individual schools have in the district.
The board also needs to establish a comprehensive development plan for the next 10 years that is purposeful, makes clear the resources needed to accomplish goals and is communicated clearly, Torres said.
“We should be asking ourselves questions like: How are we imagining our school district 10 years down the road? How do we want to grow?” Torres said. “A solid public education system is essential to a strong democracy. How are we moving forward in that agenda?”
Outgoing board President Joe Luginbill said he thinks Torres and Lori Bica, the board’s newly elected vice president, will do “a great job” in their new roles.
“I am glad to see our board continue its child-centered focus on equity and achievement,” Luginbill said.