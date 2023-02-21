The Mayo Clinic Health System robotic-assisted bronchoscopy team in the Department of Pulmonology poses with the new technology in Eau Claire, the first of its kind in Northwest Wisconsin. The technology can detect lung cancer in its earliest stages when it’s easier to treat and cure. Pictured left to right: Dr. Adel Zurob, pulmonologist; Dr. Ali Zaied, pulmonologist; Erika Maas and Lukas Arnold, registered respiratory therapists.
EAU CLAIRE — With the help of robotic-assisted technology, physicians at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire now have the ability to identify, diagnose and treat lung cancer quicker and more thoroughly than ever before.
According to Mayo, lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the No. 1 cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with 236,000 new diagnoses in 2022. About 130,000 people died from the disease that same year in the United States, alone.
With the hospital’s new robotic-assisted bronchoscopy technology, however, pulmonologists are now able to examine even the tiniest of airways within the lungs. This means they can detect lung cancer at its earliest stages, when it’s easier to treat and potentially cure.
“The rate of lung cancer screening across the whole country is very low,” Dr. Ali Zaied, Mayo pulmonologist and intensivist of more than four years, told the Leader-Telegram. “On average, only 7% of people who are eligible are being screened. We are missing a lot of eligible patients that could be screened for lung cancer, and would be able to find those lung lesions earlier, and therefore go after them, diagnose them, and treat them.”
The lungs have a complex, interwoven network of airway passages, a Mayo news release explained. This includes bronchial tubes, bronchi, bronchioles and alveoli. Sometimes abnormal growths, or nodules, form in the lungs and can potentially be cancerous. Lung nodules are found during lung cancer screening or by chance when undergoing different testing.
Symptoms of lung cancer, according to Mayo, include a new cough that won’t subside, changes in chronic cough, shortness of breath or coughing up blood.
To determine if a person has lung cancer and to stage the disease, lung nodules require a biopsy. Some can be reached by bronchoscopy, where a thin tube is passed through the nose or mouth into the lungs. However, the hospital stated, the scope used during a standard bronchoscopy is too big or inflexible to reach all the areas of the lung.
That’s where RAB — the first of its kind in Northwest Wisconsin — may make a life-saving difference.
Using this more precise technology, physicians are able to access lung nodules that previously required more invasive biopsy techniques, or even surgery. As part of a multicenter trial, Mayo found that 98% of lung nodules can be reached using RAB, even when touching critical organs like the heart.
The robot offers greater flexibility and range of motion compared to human hands, and can reach nearly all areas of the lungs with the use of a much smaller and more flexible scope, Mayo stated. Using a CT scan as GPS, a physician can easily navigate the lungs with added precision to examine the lungs, biopsy tissues and stage the disease all in one procedure. This decreases the time from diagnosis to treatment so patients can receive the care they need faster.
“What this provides is that we’re able to go after lesions that we were not able to before, because this can access peripheral areas of the lung,” Zaied said, noting that the approach is both safer and more accurate than a conventional bronchoscopy.
Since acquiring RAB technology in December, Zaied said about 20 Mayo patients have been tested in Northwest Wisconsin. But he’d like to see more people take advantage of the screening tool.
According to Zaied, early screenings decrease the likelihood of lung cancer-related death by about 20%. Individuals over the age of 50, people who currently smoke or who have quit within the past 15 years, and people who have smoked two packs daily for 10 years or one pack daily for 20 years should ask their physicians if they are eligible for an RAB screening, Zaied said.
He said the ultimate goal is “to provide those patients with a more linear streamline to care,” from initial diagnoses, to the time they receive treatment.
“Overall, we think this will provide more favorable treatment outcomes for the patients in Northwest Wisconsin,” Zaied said.
