The Mayo Clinic Health System robotic-assisted bronchoscopy team in the Department of Pulmonology poses with the new technology in Eau Claire, the first of its kind in Northwest Wisconsin. The technology can detect lung cancer in its earliest stages when it’s easier to treat and cure. Pictured left to right: Dr. Adel Zurob, pulmonologist; Dr. Ali Zaied, pulmonologist; Erika Maas and Lukas Arnold, registered respiratory therapists.

EAU CLAIRE — With the help of robotic-assisted technology, physicians at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire now have the ability to identify, diagnose and treat lung cancer quicker and more thoroughly than ever before.

According to Mayo, lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the No. 1 cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with 236,000 new diagnoses in 2022. About 130,000 people died from the disease that same year in the United States, alone.

