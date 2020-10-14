The state Legislature will see a new face representing the 69th Assembly District, as Bob Kulp, R-Stratford, did not seek reelection to a position he's held since 2013.
Both Marshfield residents, Democrat Brian Giles and Republican Donna Rozar are running in a central Wisconsin district that includes the communities of Owen, Loyal and Neillsville in its western half.
The four issues highlighted on Rozar's campaign website are rural infrastructure, reasonable taxation, workforce development, and affordable, accessible health care.
"Rural infrastructure is always an issue," Rozar said. "If you live in Loyal and work in Marshfield, you need decent roads and bridges to do that safely."
Both candidates touted strengthening rural broadband as important.
"Kids sit in a McDonald's parking lot just to finish their homework," Giles said. "We need to pressure internet providers to provide service."
Points of emphasis for Giles on his website include voting by mail improvements, establishing fair election maps, raising the minimum wage to $15, expanding BadgerCare and gun reform.
One reason he got into politics was the realization that his area had passed nonbinding referendums and not one came to fruition. Voters overwhelming approved legalizing medicinal marijuana, which Giles supports. He also favors decriminalizing marijuana and at least exploring the possibility of legalizing its recreational use.
For Rozar, mental health is a hot-button issue. She's looking forward to working on the issue with potential colleagues such as state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie.
"Mental health has been an issue for some time, reaching into jails, schools and into medical care," Rozar said. "As I nurse, I have seen the way we have changed the way we care for mental health.
"I look forward to chatting with (Bernier) and advocating for mental health in rural areas."
Rozar continues to work as a registered nurse but recently retired from teaching the craft at the UW-Eau Claire College of Nursing and Health Sciences satellite campus in Marshfield. Her husband, Ed, died in 1993 from complications of an HIV infection he contracted from a patient who had received contaminated blood. The couple adopted five children.
After a phone call from Kulp, Rozar eventually decided to run.
"I've always had a love of government and the process you go through to make policy," she said. "I'm really a nurse with a public servant's heart."
Giles worked at Mid-State Truck for nearly a decade. He's a Marshfield native who has spent years working in politics, including serving for Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign.
"I am the candidate who believes in looking out for the health and well-being of the people in the district," Giles said.