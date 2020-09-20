Traditional Hmong attire

Phoua Yang of Altoona takes photos of family members from Altoona and Minnesota dressed in traditional Hmong attire on a beautiful Friday evening at Phoenix Park. This week’s forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-70s up to 80 degrees, while nighttime lows will be in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service. There is the possibility for rain today and Wednesday night.

 Staff photo by Eric Lindquist

Phoua Yang of Altoona takes photos of family members from Altoona and Minnesota dressed in traditional Hmong attire on a beautiful Friday evening at Phoenix Park. This week's forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-70s up to 80 degrees, while nighttime lows will be in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service. There is the possibility for rain today and Wednesday night.