Phoua Yang of Altoona takes photos of family members from Altoona and Minnesota dressed in traditional Hmong attire on a beautiful Friday evening at Phoenix Park. This week's forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-70s up to 80 degrees, while nighttime lows will be in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service. There is the possibility for rain today and Wednesday night.
Nice weather for a get-together
- Staff photo by Eric Lindquist
-
- Updated
Latest e-Edition
Trending Now
-
Police: Man's arm was broken during altercation at town of Washington residence
-
Virtual school gets a rocky start in Eau Claire; school district adding staff to relieve strain
-
Wisconsin counties top the nation in fastest-rising cases: NYT
-
Two cases of COVID-19 identified at Regis Catholic Schools
-
Several of EC County’s virus tracking metrics are in the red