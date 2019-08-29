CHIPPEWA FALLS — The man accused of robbing a Lake Hallie bank on July 15 was not successful in getting his $100,000 cash bond reduced.
Jason G. Burgett, 42, of Milwaukee is charged in Chippewa County Court with armed robbery with threat of force, robbery of a financial institution, fleeing or eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
On Wednesday, defense attorney Matthew Moertel asked for the bond to be modified to a $5,000 cash bond.
However, Judge Steve Cray denied the bond reduction, and set a review hearing for Oct. 23.