No injuries were reported in a fire late Friday afternoon at an apartment building at the corner of Ninth Avenue and Menomonie Street.
Eau Claire Fire Department crews responded to the fire shortly before 5 p.m. and deemed it under control around 6 p.m.
Fire officials didn't return calls Friday night from the Leader-Telegram seeking details, but WEAU-TV reported that firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor when they arrived and indicated they rescued one pet from the building.
WQOW-TV reported that UW-Eau Claire women's hockey coach Chris Lombardo and the parent of a player saw the fire and knocked on apartment doors to alert residents.
No damage estimate was immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation