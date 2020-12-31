No surprise: COVID is top story of 2020

EAU CLAIRE – Could it really be anything else?
When our staff looked back at the top 10 stories of 2020 the top pick was unanimous. The COVID pandemic hit with a force unparalleled in recent years.
The worst pandemic in a century burned through the nation. Since the first surge in March, every single county in the country has had at least one case confirmed. The final one was in rural Hawaii, one of the most isolated spots on the globe.
It wasn’t just the United States, of course. By year’s end more than 75 million cases were confirmed globally, along with more than 1.7 million deaths. But the United States was the hardest-hit country, with more than 17 million cases and 300,000 deaths.
How did we get here? The virus began in Wuhan, China. Initial reports indicated only that there was an illness apparently causing respiratory problems, possibly a new virus.
The world had been there before. The SARS virus (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) emerged in 2002 in China and spread to a few other nations. A decade later MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) infected people. Neither caused a pandemic, but the initial concerns were similar to those expressed about the virus that causes COVID.
The virus spread to China’s neighbors first. By January 2020 it was found in 19 nations. By mid-March Europe was the center of the pandemic. By late March, the United States was.
Governments worldwide reacted in much the same ways. Borders were closed or tightened. Businesses and schools shut down and people were told to stay at home. In the U.S., many students who left for spring break in March never returned to class.
The virus arrived in the Chippewa Valley in March. Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties each saw their first cases confirmed March 20. By later standards the initial spread was slow, though it seemed to race through communities. Eventually the number of new cases began declining.
By April, pressure to reopen businesses was growing. States did, and the pandemic shifted. There was no nationwide explosion of cases in the spring and early summer. Instead, regional outbreaks flared up. The northeast was first, with New York City the center of the early cases in the United States.
Outbreaks followed in the south and in some southwestern states. The Midwest saw rising numbers, but was largely spared the worst of the pandemic. By fall, that changed.
In October and November Wisconsin and other Midwestern states saw the worst outbreaks in the country. Numbers rose rapidly, with Wisconsin recording nearly 8,000 new cases in a single day shortly before Thanksgiving. The situation was dire, with numerous hospitals announcing they were full. The worst of the state’s outbreak was in the western and Northwestern part of the state, the Chippewa Valley included.
Experts predicted a huge surge would hit in the weeks after Thanksgiving. With local numbers already high, it seemed inevitable that things would get much worse. But it didn’t. While much of the rest of the nation saw numbers skyrocket, Wisconsin totals declined. The spike in cases was ending.
By late December the first doses of a COVID vaccine began going into the arms of local medical personnel. The process of vaccinating the population will continue into 2021, but the first proactive steps to end the pandemic are underway.
The pandemic shuttered schools and businesses in 2020. It caused untold economic hardship. It took thousands of Wisconsin residents.
No other story comes close to the effects COVID had on the region, the nation, or the world. It’s the top story of 2020.
The rest of the Top 10 stories of 2020 for the Chippewa Valley: