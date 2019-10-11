South Middle School in Eau Claire went into a hold Friday morning, but no threats or danger to students or staff were involved, South Principal Paul Uhren said Friday.
The hold was placed at about 8:25 a.m., and students were released from the hold at about 8:50 a.m., according to a message from Uhren to parents.
“A hold was put into place to ensure that all students are safe, as well as to ensure the confidentiality of the members of our school,” Uhren said in the message.
A school resource officer was onsite at the school today.
“We do (this) from time to time if we need to make sure the hallways are clear,” Uhren said.