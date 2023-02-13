EAU CLAIRE — A North High School student is the first teen in Wisconsin to receive the Web Animator industry certification from Web Professionals Global, a nonprofit dedicated to the support of individuals and organizations that create, manage or market websites.

Lindsey Knecht, 17, said she earned the certification under guidance of Doug Devine, North’s technology education teacher.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.