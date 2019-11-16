Norwegian treat stars at Lefse Fest

Seven-year-old Tallulah Georgokoplous takes a bite of a jam-filled piece of lefse Saturday at the first Lefse Fest at L.E. Phillips Senior Center. Lefse is a traditional round potato pancake and Norwegian holiday favorite used in meals and desserts. Lefse for the event was donated by Norske Nook and Countryside Lefse. The festival, which included tasting stations, cooking demonstrations and a lefse-filling contest, was launched to benefit the senior center’s “Fit for the Future” building campaign. “Lefse Fest is a delicious way to raise awareness and funds to meet the growing needs of our actively aging population and meet our $1.1. million match deadline,” said Mary Pica-Anderson, executive director.