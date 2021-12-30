EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley residents who died in the past year changed the lives of thousands through their actions over the decades.
From simple efforts to raise funds for the less fortunate to international fame, the list is a reminder of just how many people shape the communities we call home.
Hank Aaron
While not an Eau Claire native, nor someone who spent many years in the community, Hank Aaron left a unique mark. Arriving in 1952 as a minor league prospect with the Eau Claire Bears, Aaron became one of the greatest baseball players ever to set foot in the big leagues. He died in January at age 86, but always spoke fondly of his time in Eau Claire.
George Adrian
Service was a constant theme of George Adrian’s life. Serving first in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, then in the Chippewa Falls street department, and later as a city council member, Adrian was always seen at Memorial and Veteran’s Day functions. He was 72.
Don Amundson
One swing was all it took for Don Amundson to clinch the 1967 state championship softball game. Regarded as Eau Claire’s home run king, Amundson hit for power and was a commanding presence behind the plate as a catcher. He was 85.
Ritchie Davis
Basketball was Ritchie Davis’ passion, playing for Bloomer High School and later introducing the game to new generations. His work with organizations around the state helped players reach their potential, including the game’s highest levels. He was 48.
Dan Doughty
After being shot down over North Vietnam in 1966, Dan Doughty spent almost seven years as a POW. After returning home, he was back in the air as a charter pilot out of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. He died in June at age 88.
Larry Everson
Biking was Larry Everson’s passion, and he found a way to turn it into help for those in need. Everson racked up more than 75,000 miles in support of Feed My People Food Pantry before his November death at age 75, and friends say they will continue his legacy.
Eugene “Geno” Golden
Few people go from playing in the band to playing on the gridiron, but Eugene “Geno” Golden was simply too good an athlete to ignore. A multi-sport athlete in high school, he started playing football at UW-Eau Claire, then spent time coaching. He died in September at age 85.
Ray Henning
Finding solutions was a passion for Ray Henning, whether the problems were his or other people’s. Dubbed “Mr. Altoona,” He had remarkable energy and joined the city council after retiring from the postal service. He died in October at age 85.
Mai Kou Lee
The February death of Mai Kou Lee struck many as being far too soon. Lee was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and came with her family to the United States. She served as a bilingual education assistant at North High School, helping others make the transition she had made a couple decades earlier. Lee was 28.
Jim Miller
Known as a clutch performer, Jim Miller starred in football and basketball at St. Pat’s, the forerunner to Regis High School, then played quarterback for the Badgers. He never liked being in the spotlight and was recalled as a true gentleman when he died in December at age 87.
Willis “Billy” Olson
A jump of 297 feet put Willis “Billy” Olson in the record books in 1949. One of the nation’s best ski jumpers, with titles at multiple levels and a pair of Olympic appearances, there was no doubt about his ability to fly. He died in April at age 91.
Rod Pike
For almost 40 years Rod Pike kept Chippewa Falls’ infrastructure operating, working in the city’s engineering department. Called a “walking encyclopedia” of the city’s public works, Pike was involved in innumerable projects. He was 87.
Douglas Smith
A former teacher at Manz Elementary School, Douglas Smith touched countless young lives through his work in the classroom. When he wasn’t focused on teaching, he entertained students with stories about Bob Uecker and Hank Aaron at Carson Park. He was 86.
Kurt “Charlie” Steil
A longtime supporter of the American Birebeiner ski marathon and veteran of World Cup events, Kurt “Charlie” Steil spent a good portion of the past 40 years on skis. He was 66 when he died in early December from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Tom Thornton
A former sheriff’s deputy and a Chippewa County supervisor at the time of his death at age 67, friends said Tom Thornton always told you where he stood. He built a reputation among colleagues for watching the budget closely and advocating for taxpayers.
Bruce Willett
Known for an independent streak and his service as an Eau Claire County supervisor, Bruce Willett died in January at age 95. Tributes from his former colleagues included calling him “the kindest, gentlest, most considerate person I’ve ever met,” and “the most principled man I’ve ever known.”
Ed Young
While Ed Young was a three-term councilman in Eau Claire, his influence crossed borders. Young led study abroad programs that took students to England and Denmark in Europe, south to Mexico, and to the Far East in Vietnam. He also hosted international students for dinner parties, offering American hospitality. He died at age 77.