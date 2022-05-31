EAU CLAIRE — Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin arrived well after the state got its first taste of summer weather. A high of 94 on May 12 easily set a new record. Monday missed the record books, but came close.
For most, hot days are just uncomfortable. For those vulnerable to heat, usually the very young, the elderly, or those with underlying health conditions, heat can be lethal. The summer of 2021 didn’t spend much time in record territory, but seven people died of the heat, according to preliminary counts by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin’s emergency management administrator, said people need to take heat seriously.
“Staying safe during period of hot weather should be a top priority for everyone in the state,” he said. “During Heat Awareness Day, I encourage people to learn how to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to react.”
The best bet during hot weather is staying in air conditioning. If you have to be out in extreme heat, take precautions. Make sure you stay hydrated, and take breaks from activity. Watch for signs of heat-related illness, which can include weakness, dizziness, nausea or muscle cramps.
Pets and children can be particularly vulnerable. Estimates show about 38 children die each year after being left in cars, and it can happen fast. The temperature in a car left in the sun on a day when temperatures are at 80 degrees can jump 20 degrees in 10 minutes.
The only real guarantee about summer is that, at some point, it’s going to get hot. That’s part of the season and, most of the time, a couple minor adjustments can keep everyone safe. Paying attention and using common sense can help keep summer enjoyable.