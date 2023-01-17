EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley is facing yet another possible winter storm this week as the National Weather Service has identified a weather system that could bring upwards of six inches of snow tonight (Wednesday night) into Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm watch was issued for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin counties Tuesday morning.

