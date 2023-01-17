A hut filled with a mound of salt ready for another projected winter storm sits just off Forrest Street in Eau Claire. Under a winter storm watch, the Chippewa Valley appears to be in line for another wintry blast beginning tonight.
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley is facing yet another possible winter storm this week as the National Weather Service has identified a weather system that could bring upwards of six inches of snow tonight (Wednesday night) into Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm watch was issued for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin counties Tuesday morning.
Paige Marten, a meteorologist with the NWS in the Twin Cities, said the worst of the storm — which is expected to bring upwards of eight inches — will likely hit south of Eau Claire by around 50-100 miles. However, she added, that center may shift over time.
Snowfall in Eau Claire is expected to begin around midnight, or possibly a few hours earlier, tonight (Wednesday night).
“It should not impact (Wednesday) night’s commute,” Marten said. “That being said, it’s going to linger overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning and will likely impact the Thursday morning commute.”
According to Marten, there’s a 90-95% chance of Eau Claire seeing at least two inches of snow, and a 25% chance of the region seeing eight inches.
She said the system is expected to bring “climatologically normal” snow, meaning it will be on the wetter side, but not terribly heavy.
Should the region see accumulation numbers on the higher end, Marten cautioned that drivers should take extra care on the roads early Thursday. Folks should plan for a slow commute, she said, or consider working from home Thursday morning.
“We could have a couple hours in there with rates of one-to-two inches an hour,” Marten said. “Plows can sometimes struggle to keep up.”
That being said, Marten said she doesn’t expect temperatures in Eau Claire to dip low enough for ice to build up on the roads following the unseasonably warm weather of the past few days. Ultimately, that will depend on whether or not the streets have time to dry up a bit before the snowfall hits.
As of Tuesday, Marten said Eau Claire has received an accumulated 33.7 inches of snow since the start of the season. This is about 10 inches more than the year-to-date average. The highest recorded accumulation in the area by this point in the season was 55 inches.
“It’s definitely on the higher side,” Marten said. “That mid-December storm really kicked up your total.”
Data collected by the Midwestern Regional Climate Center shows that this January already falls within the top third for the wettest Januarys since 1949, with a total of 1.05 total inches of liquid precipitation. Last January fell in the bottom third with 0.40 inches over the course of the entire month.
Temperatures tonight are expected to fall to around 25 degrees. On Thursday, Eau Claire will see a high of 32 degrees during the day, then temperatures will dip into the teens overnight. Marten said she expects temperatures will lower to a more seasonal range in the days following the snow storm.
Marten said it’s too early to tell when the Chippewa Valley can expect its next notable bout of snow.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.