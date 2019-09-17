Authorities have identified the officers involved in an fatal shooting in Clark County last week.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting on Sept. 13 in Loyal in which Robert E. Domine, 77, was killed.
According to DCI, during a standoff at Domine's residence, law enforcement deployed gas into the residence. As the standoff continued, the suspect fired on law enforcement and struck Clark County Deputy Sgt. Wade Hebert, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. When law enforcement entered the residence, Domine fired on officers and was shot and killed by Marathon County Deputy Russell Gage.
Gage, who has been in law enforcement since 1995, was placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.
DCI is collecting evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Clark County district attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.