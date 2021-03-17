Cold Rollerblading
Buy Now

A bundled up Debra Steller of Eau Claire in-line skates during a 30-degree morning this week on the trail along Galloway Street. According to AccuWeather, temperatures are expected to warm up through the weekend. Highs will range from 53 degrees today to 58 on Sunday, and lows from 21 today to 44 on Sunday. For more weather information, see Page 10A. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

A bundled up Debra Steller of Eau Claire in-line skates during a 30-degree morning this week on the trail along Galloway Street. According to AccuWeather, temperatures are expected to warm up through the weekend. Highs will range from 53 degrees today to 58 on Sunday, and lows from 21 today to 44 on Sunday. For more weather information, see Page 10A. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.