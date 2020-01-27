One person has died in a crash that occurred Monday morning on Highway 93 in Trempealeau County.
The crash located at 6:44 a.m. near Knudtson Valley Lane, in the town of Chimney Rock, midway between Eleva and Independence, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.
“The vehicles involved are a dump truck and a car,” a press release states. “Initial investigation indicates that the dump truck was occupied by one person and traveling southbound on state Highway 93. The initial investigation shows the car crossed the centerline and struck the southbound dump truck in the southbound lane.”
The person in the car died; the driver of the dump truck didn’t sustain any injuries.
The identity of the person who died is being withheld until the family has been notified.
The highway was closed for roughly three hours after the crash.
The Eleva Fire Department and First Responders, Strum Fire Department, Independence Fire Department and First Responders, Trempealeau County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Trempealeau County coroner, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Arcadia Ambulance and Department of Natural Resources all assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.