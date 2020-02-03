MENOMONIE — A male driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in the township of Menomonie.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office reports the crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of 420th St.
"The initial crash investigation showed a four-door sedan was southbound on 420th St approaching a curve," the sheriff's department press release states. "The driver was unable to negotiate the curve. The vehicle left the roadway, and struck a group of large trees."
The vehicle sustained significant damage. The Menomonie Fire and Rescue team extricated the driver.
"Life-saving measures were attempted on scene, but were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene," the press release states.
An adult male passenger in the vehicle was transported to Mayo-Menomonie, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The names of the individuals involved in the crash are not being released at this time.