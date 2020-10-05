HUDSON -- A Minnesota man has died after a Sept. 29 motorcycle crash in St. Croix County.
Jamie Ralph Brown, 49, of Blaine, Minn., was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon in the town of Hudson, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement responded to a motorcycle crash at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 to County Highway A, about a half mile south of McCutcheon Road, in the town of Hudson, the Sheriff's Office says in a news release. According to the release:
Brown, driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling northbound on Highway A; witnesses said the motorcycle accelerated at high speed from the stoplights at U.S. 12 and Highway U and continued north. The motorcycle then lost control on the curve and entered the ditch.
Brown was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office notified the Sheriff's Office on Thursday that Brown had died of his injuries at Regions Hospital.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Hudson Fire Department, Hudson First Responders and Lakeview EMS also responded to the scene.