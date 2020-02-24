STANLEY — An adult male and his pet cat were killed in a Monday morning fire in Stanley.
The blaze on 135 East Third Avenue was reported at 5:25 a.m. Monday, according to police chief Lance Weiland. The Stanley Police Department and Stanley Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. They were unable to determine the source of the smoke in the residence.
Upon entering the home, the emergency workers located the man and his cat. Both were already deceased. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time until notification to family is made.
Assisting the Stanley Police Department and Stanley Fire Department with this call were Boyd Ambulance and Boyd Fire Department.