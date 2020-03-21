A 30-year-old male was shot and killed during a break-in at a home on the south side of Eau Claire on Friday, said police chief Matt Rokus.
A 32-year-old female also was shot; she was taken to a nearby hospital. Rokus said she is expected to recover.
The suspects fled the area and have not been located.
"This is an active homicide investigation," Rokus said at a press conference Saturday afternoon in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive, where the shooting occurred. "The investigative efforts include witness interviews, neighborhood interviews, and processing evidence. A forensic autopsy for the victim is scheduled at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison (on Saturday.)"
Eau Claire Police Department spokeswoman Bridget Coit said the communications center received multiple 911 calls at 8:40 p.m. Friday from people who said they heard gunshots. "It was reported a female was screaming for help," a city press release states. When officers arrived, they found the victims, with the male victim deceased at the scene.
Rokus said that two suspects "did force their way into the residence," and confronted the people inside the apartment. During the confrontation, a firearm was discharged several times.
Officers searched the neighborhood but couldn't locate any suspects.
It is unclear if the suspects knew either of the victims. Rokus said they are still in the early stages of the investigation. He declined to say if they had interviewed the female who survived the shooting to see if she knew the suspects.
Rokus anticipates he will release the name of the deceased on Monday.
"These tragic events compromise the sense of safety and security in our community," Rokus said.
Rokus advised people to always be aware of their surroundings and any unusual activity.