A 41-year-old Oak Creek man is dead and three people are injured from a rollover crash Friday night on I-94 in Eau Claire County.
The crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. in the east-bound lane of the freeway at mile marker 64. When officers arrived, they located a body lying in the lanes of traffic. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed.
A preliminary investigation shows a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer entered the median and rolled several times, then struck a guard rail. The male driver was ejected and landed in the lanes of traffic.
The other people in the vehicle were an adult female and two teenagers. They were taken to a hospital in Eau Claire with non-life-threatening injuries. All names of the people involved are being withheld at this time.