Hundreds of walkers and vehicle passengers enjoy Irvine Park's Christmas Village on New Year's Day in Chippewa Falls. The annual display is up from Thanksgiving Day through Jan. 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact print.subscriptions@ecpc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.