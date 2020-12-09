Registered nurse Christina Writz gives a flu shot to Blake Midthun, 7, of Eau Claire on Wednesday during a free flu shot clinic at North High School in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department ran the event, which offered free influenza vaccines to kids 18 and under and adults. Local health officials have pushed especially hard this year for the public to get vaccinated for the flu, which they say will prevent more flu-related hospitalizations during the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
