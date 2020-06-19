CHIPPEWA FALLS — OneFest, a Christian music festival, announced Friday it has opted to postpone the third-annual event and move it to summer 2021.
The event has been held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds. They had booked top Christian music act Jeremy Camp to headline this year’s event.
Instead, the event will now be held July 23-25, 2021. Tickets purchased for this year will still be valid next year.
“We are happy to announce that most of our 2020 artists are able to be a part of the postponed event,” a press release states. “Our team is working to finalize the OneFest 2021 lineup with further announcements to follow.”