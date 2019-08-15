Leaders from several Chippewa Valley organizations will gather Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire for a discussion about the opioid epidemic in the community.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department, UW-Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System, Marshfield Clinic Health System, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital/HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Prevea Behavioral Care will be represented at the free event, called “Opioids and Our Community: A Collaborative Event.”
The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Davies Center.
“Our hope is to bring people together who work in and around the opioid epidemic and start to break down walls, learn from each other and get people to work together to address the opioid crisis, which is a growing concern in our community,” said McKenzie Liegel, a population health service fellow for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Speakers will include Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives for the state Department of Health Services, state Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and representatives of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, the Eau Claire Fire Department and the regional medical providers.
Organizers indicated the event will focus on how the opioid crisis is affecting the Chippewa Valley, changing trends, emerging threats, community readiness and what needs to be done to address the issue.
Zach Couture, a registered nurse at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls, said such educational events are important for the community.
“I think one of the biggest things is getting awareness out about what’s going on with opioids in particular,” Couture said. “Opioids are still one of the biggest things we deal with.”
Couture said people struggling with opioid addiction still deal with a lot of stigma, adding that the public needs to recognize that addiction is a disease and not something that anyone is choosing.
The latest statistics from the Department of Health Services show that western Wisconsin had 153 suspected opioid overdose ambulance runs in the first half of 2019, including 13 in Chippewa County, six in Dunn County and 48 in Eau Claire County. That accounted for 1.5 percent of Eau Claire County ambulance runs, which was higher than the 1.1 percent rate reported statewide.
While Tuesday’s event is intended primarily for law enforcement, health care providers, public health officials, environmental safety personnel and others who work in fields related to the issue, community residents with a particular interest are invited to register in advance as well.
People can register for the event at opioidsandourcommunity.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Liegel at mckenzie.liegel@co.eau-claire.wi.us.