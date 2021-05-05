EAU CLAIRE — Three panelists discussed identity, alienation, education and the positive aspects of cultural differences Wednesday afternoon during a Blugold dialogue at UW-Eau Claire.
About 25 people virtually attended the panel, which focused on the “implication of the racialization of the Asian Pacific Islander American identity.” The one-hour panel was hosted by Charles Vue, associate director of the UW-Eau Claire Office of Multicultural Affairs.
Panelist Jennifer Keiko Engedal, co-founder of the Chippewa Valley Equality Initiative, who identifies as a biracial Japanese American, said it can be tough for Asian Americans to be “whitewashed” and invisible. Engedal often felt “not white enough to be white and not Asian enough to be Asian.”
Panelist Catherine Chan, executive director of the UW-Eau Claire Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, who identifies as Chinese American, agreed with feelings of invisibility. Chan said that when she moved to the United States more than three decades ago, she always felt like an outsider. Because of that, Chan worked hard and advanced in her career, but she doesn’t think that was a healthy motivator and does not want the same situation for her daughter.
“I never felt I belonged in any space, and that drove me,” Chan said. “That was my motivation. I thought, ‘Well, if I can’t feel I belong, then I have to be doubly and triply better than the rest of the group in order to try to make a space for myself.’”
Panelist Kong Pheng Pha, a UW-Eau Claire assistant professor of critical Hmong studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, who identifies as Hmong American, said he mainly deals with people having incorrect preconceived notions of who he is and how he should act.
“The challenge to me is not my identity in and of itself, but it’s really more about the kinds of assumptions and structures that other people have created about who I’m supposed to be,” Pha said.
They discussed the role that education can play in forming a more understanding and tolerant society. Engedal said a large part involves white parents teaching their children early that people have different backgrounds and look different, but differences are not bad and do not mean someone is more or less American.
“We all belong here, and I think that needs to start being taught,” Engedal said.
Chan agreed and said history lessons on various racial and ethnic groups should be consistently infused throughout education starting at an early level.
“You cannot teach a concept in a one-shot deal; it has to be introduced, practiced and reassessed,” Chan said.
Pha agreed, noting that he believes there should be more Asian American studies courses at UW-Eau Claire.
“I really see education as a practice of freedom, as a resistance, as a mode of intervention,” Pha said.
Engedal also noted the importance of making new friends and expanding one’s horizons, even if it feels uncomfortable.
“Until we start to know each others’ experiences, how can we advocate for one another?” Engedal said.
Panelists also discussed the recent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and bias incidents. They noted that those incidents are nothing new and have a long history in the U.S.
“To me it’s just the logical next step for people who don’t think we belong here, who don’t think we’re human,” Engedal said.
They talked about the usefulness and potential harm of broad terms like “Asian Pacific Islander American,” noting that it can be good for political mobilization but also dangerous to lump more than 20 million Americans into one group.
“We need to start recognizing individual identities; as much as I want us to be united, I want us to embrace our individualism,” Engedal said.
Chan said it is not mutually exclusive to recognize individuals and be united as a group; both can occur.
Engedal said figuratively putting many people into a box depends on intent.
“Are we being boxed just for ease or are we being boxed because of unity that we’re trying to accomplish a common cause?” Engedal said.
Kong noted that understanding different cultural and ethnic backgrounds can strengthen a group.
“It’s complicated, but I like that there are differences,” Pha said. “Our differences actually make us stronger … They provide us a unique edge to look at things … Recognize our differences because at the end of the day that makes us strong so that we can actually advocate for everyone.”