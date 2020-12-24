When I was growing up, most of my friends had their Christmas trees up in November. They counted presents growing under the tree.
Our family — Gram, Mom, older brother, and I — waited until Christmas Eve to get our tiny tree.
The holiday ritual was: Mom Virginia arrived home from work. Gram Bess served dinner with egg nog and homemade fudge as a dessert treat. Finally, we put up the most diminutive tree in the neighborhood — never a day earlier, never a sized-up tree.
One year I queried into getting a tree that sat on the floor like all my friends had, not one that needed only a tiny side table in the living room. Gram was ready with a barrage of Christmas lessons.
Lesson 1: “A towering tree misses the humble birth of Jesus in an animal stable.” Enlightened, I accepted the size limit. I moved to my next proposition. Could we start celebrating just a wee bit earlier with the dwarfing tree?
Lesson 2: “Not to rush Jesus’ precious birth, we want to make the night special. We honor the birthday child with a tree and lights — that is when the 12 days of Christmas start and go into January.” It was true. We did keep our tree glowing and watered into January.
Not deterred, I made one final bid for a larger tree since I lost on early celebrating. I advocated, if we erected a floor tree, we could put presents under it. There was no room on the itty-bitty table.
Lesson 3: “Jesus WAS the Christmas gift. We did not need to be distracted from that gift with an assortment under a tree.” Gram Bess knew how to focus on the reason for the season, I thought to myself.
Years later, I learned the rest of the story. My older brother Jim recalled that we had no money for a tree. Gram would go to the tree sales lot late in the afternoon on Christmas Eve and get a tree for free. She knew that the remaining reject trees were thrown out about that time. Of course, the ones left were lilliputian size and often much like the Charlie Brown Christmas tree.
Another nugget my brother deployed was that we had little money for Christmas presents, so we did not need a huge space on the floor for gifts. Gram proclaimed it was our time for giving to others. Indeed, that ritual we started early by making fudge, cookies, and sewing gifts as Gram Bess had been an expert seamstress in Chicago. We gave these treasures to those less fortunate than we were! Such irony.
I realized years later, Gram lived like the main character in that 1998 movie, “Life Is Beautiful,” long before the flick came out. Life was a wonderful game of making things beautiful for others. Wealth was a state of mind. Gram Bess gave us a wealth of joyous reasons — right reasons — to put up that bountiful tiny tree on Christmas Eve!