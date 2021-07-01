EAU CLAIRE — Campout in the Pines, featuring American indie groove band Goose, will be staged Friday and Saturday at The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
According to a festival news release:
Campout in the Pines will offer two nights of music by Goose and three nights on on-site camping.
The event is sold out, but a livestream of the performances can be seen at goosestreams.com.
The Pines Music Park, formerly known as the Whispering Pines Campground, is also where the Blue Ox Music Festival is presented. The new name reflects a renewed focus as a music venue hosting a variety of concerts throughout the summer.
Attendees of the Campout in the Pines can venture off the campground to explore the many things you can do outdoors in Eau Claire during the summer. Off-site activities include: kayaking or canoeing on the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers; tubing down the Chippewa River with a convenient access point in downtown Eau Claire; swimming at Big Falls Park; or biking and hiking on the 70-plus miles of trails in and around Eau Claire.
On-site activities at The Pines Music Park include a newly groomed nine-hole disc golf course and hiking on the trails and prairies of the park’s 155 acres.
Attendees should bring their own kayak, canoe, water tube, discs and bikes.
The Connecticut-based Goose, known for improvisation, have gained a nationwide following through relentless touring, including selling out all of the shows on their autumn 2019 headlining tour.
During the pandemic, Goose produced a series of intimate virtual events, culminating in an acclaimed Bingo Tour — a two-week livestreaming event, featuring four full concerts, with set lists determined by the outcome of a live bingo game.
Last autumn, Goose performed sold-out drive-in shows throughout the Northeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions. The band concluded the year with their seventh annual “Goosemas” holiday concert, a livestream from a rooftop at New York’s Rockefeller Center.
Goose’s latest album, “Shenanigans Nite Club,” came out earlier this year.
For more information about Campout in the Pines, go to pinesmusicpark.com or call 715-602-4440.
Blue Ox Music Festival, featuring bluegrass, Americana and roots artists, will return Aug. 19 through 21 at The Pines Music Park.
For more about the Blue Ox festival, go to blueoxmusicfestival.com or call 715-602-4440.