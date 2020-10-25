EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County recently hired an outside attorney to facilitate the ongoing county Sheriff’s Office inquiry into the county Department of Human Services.
Rich White, former Eau Claire County district attorney who is now in private law practice with Weld Riley, was recently selected as outside legal counsel to represent the county and assist Sheriff Ron Cramer’s office in its examinations of DHS. The Sheriff’s Office began on May 29 a fact-finding inquiry into DHS financial practices.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, after consulting with County Board Chair Nick Smiar and corporation counsel Tim Sullivan, hired White to help the county sort through the ongoing inquiry.
“We have relatively complex issues that we need to have resolved and make sure that we were handling properly, and we already contract typically with Weld Riley for any personnel-related issues,” Schauf said.
Schauf first contacted Weld Riley on Sept. 22 about the type of legal work the county was looking for regarding the DHS inquiry, and the firm recommended White. (White could not be reached for comment).
Schauf expressed confidence in White’s ability to do the job.
“He has vast experience in a number of different areas,” Schauf said. “One of the needs that the county has right now is someone that can see the various elements of laws where there are potential liabilities for the county.”
Smiar said Schauf, as the top county official, has authority to hire White and that, because an outside attorney is not a county employee, the move does not require County Board approval.
“There’s nothing improper in the hiring,” Smiar said. “There’s nothing illegal or irregular.”
Smiar and Schauf emphasized that White is working for the county and not a specific department.
“He’s not representing DHS; he’s representing the county,” Smiar said.
Schauf said the county contracting with a lawyer is not uncommon.
“At any time, there may be different claims pending within the county, and we don’t put out announcements to everybody about the different claims or issues that we are working on,” Schauf said. “...We hire outside counsel periodically, as we need, to address various issues within county government.”
Regarding payment for White’s services, Schauf said, “Typically, especially when it refers to employment matters, there’s a fund within Human Resources … We frequently hire legal counsel when we have questions, especially as they relate to employment law.”
But Supervisor Mark Beckfield, chair of the Human Resources Committee, said he is not aware of plans to pay White through the HR Department.
“If you want to say I’m confused, please do,” Beckfield said. “It sure seems peculiar to me.”
It is not known when the ongoing DHS inquiry will conclude or what the Sheriff’s Office will find. Cramer declined to comment, as did Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King.
“No further comment until we’ve concluded the investigation,” Cramer said Friday.
With White’s hiring, Smiar hopes there is “a speedy and equitable resolution of the investigation.”
Smiar, who met with White for about an hour last Thursday, said White has “made suggestions about how things could be done in such a way to facilitate the sheriff’s investigation … It’s not adversarial. We’re trying to resolve this whole thing expeditiously following the law, recognizing the sheriff’s authority.”