Kate Johnson, inspiring grad, fall 2022, 2.jpg

Kate Johnson, right, received her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Chancellor Katherine Frank on Dec. 17, 2022.

 UW-Stout contributed photo

MENOMONIE — For some, the journey to a complete education isn’t always easy. For others, it can feel like a monumental uphill battle.

UW-Stout graduate Kate Johnson, of Boyceville, has multiple learning disabilities, some severe. During her developmental years, she was informed by educators that she was “too disabled” and that she would never thrive in education, the university stated in a news release.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.