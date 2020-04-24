Eau Claire’s Pablo Foundation announces that it has donated $1 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.
In the past month, the Pablo Foundation has donated $225,000 to Mayo Clinic, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Marshfield Clinic to procure additional PPE, testing platforms, test kits, and drive-through testing sites. An additional donation of $675,000 was made to Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 research fund to accelerate research to further understand the coronavirus, immunity, antibody testing, and vaccine development.
Of the donations, Zach Halmstad, one of Pablo Foundation’s founding members, states, “We are experiencing the worst pandemic in over 100 years. This is an opportunity to help some of the best people in the world do what they do and save lives.”
Pablo Foundation is also participating in matching gifts with the Eau Claire Community Foundation’s Quick Response Community Fund and Together Chippewa Valley’s community-wide fundraising initiative. Donations totaling $100,000 to these two organizations are then redistributed to nonprofits serving the Chippewa Valley based on each organization’s respective grant process. Over 40 local nonprofits across a broad sector including health, food, shelter, social services, animal welfare, and arts and culture, will benefit through these matching grants and redistribution methods.
Pablo Foundation’s Executive Director MaiVue Xiong indicates, “So many people and business operations, both profit and nonprofit, are hurting. The board and I have attempted to move quickly and efficiently to help out as many people as possible. We thank the community for all the match gifts that have come in and are ever more grateful to be neighbors in the Chippewa Valley.”