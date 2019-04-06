Though new to the fundraising game, Chippewa River Industries would be hard-pressed to come up with more popular guests than those visiting Chippewa Falls on Friday.
Members of the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour will be the guests of honor under a 260-foot tent at the Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St. Proceeds from the event will benefit CRI, a nonprofit that provides vocational programs for people with disabilities or other barriers to employment.
Money raised will be used to improve physical infrastructure, purchase equipment or adaptive aids for individuals with different abilities, and to help fund individuals who need services, said Dave Lemanski, CRI president and CEO.
Those scheduled to make an appearance include Packers president Mark Murphy and former players Earl Dotson, Scott Wells, Ryan Grant, Bernardo Harris, Aaron Kampman and Nick Barnett. The tent will be open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. A Packers presentation and question-and-answer session is at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by the LoveMonkeys, a Milwaukee-based pop/rock band. Multiple raffles will be conducted.
Tickets are available at CRI, Eau Claire area Festival Foods locations and Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie area Kwik Trip locations.
“Experience” tickets that include a meal, beverages and autographs have sold out, but general admission tickets remain available at $10. Call 715-726-7822 or visit crind.org/packers for more information.
For Lemanski, the event is more than just a fundraiser.
“I am a huge Packers fan,” he said. “I am looking most forward to meeting as many attendees as I can, seeing kids and adults engage with the Packers alumni, and just watching the biggest tailgate party ever in Chippewa Falls.”