Wednesday was National Nurses Day, which is celebrated every May 6 to raise awareness of the important role nurses play in society.
That role has come into sharper focus than ever in a year when the new coronavirus has resulted in more than 3.7 million cases and killed more than 260,000 people worldwide, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
Registered nurse Pam White, chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, talked Wednesday about how nurses have risen to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview has been edited and condensed.
How does the COVID-19 pandemic highlight the role of nurses on this National Nurses Day?
Now more than ever nurses have been called to the forefront and are getting so much recognition, which is really appreciated. I just got back from Osseo and along the roadside the (Department of Transportation) signs actually said "Thank you nurses." I've never seen that before. That's so nice. It's wonderful to be appreciated.
How important are nurses to making everything work in our health care system?
I think we all recognize it's the nurse in the hospital setting that's at the bedside 24-7, but our nurses provide care across the continuum — in the home, in the clinic and in the hospital. They're those individuals that are standing at the bedside holding the patients' hands, welcoming new babies into the world, but also holding people's hands as their life concludes. Nurses are that glue that holds everything together.
Do you feel like this national COVID-19 crisis is making nurses more appreciated?
I think it has called attention to the role that nurses play. There are so many negative things surrounding the whole COVID pandemic, but I'd have to say we've learned so much more that we can focus on about the importance of the role nurses play. They step in and step up and do whatever they're called to do.
What's it like to see the video and pictures of police and general citizens out on street applauding health care workers in New York and around the world?
Wow! You really smile on both the outside and the inside when you see the tremendous support, recognizing that there are nurses in areas across the world that have put in endless hours and actually given up their lives in providing care to patients. It does make you proud knowing that nurses are stepping forward and risking their lives so that they could take care of those people who really needed the care. I'm not surprised by our nurses' effort, but it's very much appreciated the recognition that everyone's been giving, including the local communities here.
We've been fortunate we haven't been hit with the numbers that we're seeing in some of the other places in the country and across the world, but we're so thankful for the appreciation that's been expressed to all of our staff from the community and individuals. We've seen so many businesses donating food and beverages, and we've even seen messages on our sidewalks expressing thanks and received individual thank you notes. It's so appreciated. I wish you could see the smiles underneath the masks.
Could you talk about the kinds of risks nurses have taken, even though we have fewer cases than some other places, right here in the Chippewa Valley during the pandemic?
There could be risks in providing care to some of those patients in different ways. We have to wear all of the PPE (personal protective equipment). We're taking risks in a day-to-day environment. We are protecting ourselves from potential diseases or situations. That's not unusual to nurses, but in this pandemic we're just more aware of it. That's a risk we take every day, but it's just highlighted now.
We also have staff stepping forward to do whatever is needed. We had staff from our ambulatory areas step forward and say, "I'm willing to provide care to patients in the hospital" who took extra training so that if we saw the surge of patients that we had staff that were there to take care of them. I don't know if people realize the preparation that went on in the background so that we could take care of more patients if we needed to.
What is it about nurses that makes them willing to jump in and say, even if we're inundated with COVID-19 patients, I'll take care of them? There are a lot of people who think that sounds pretty frightening.
I have to say there is still fear in nurses, but it's that calling to the nursing career. It's in what we do every day — the desire to take care of patients no matter what the situation. I think that's something special that's in our hearts and our DNA so to speak. We just have that confidence that we can do that and we'll do whatever we can so that we can provide that care to our patients.
How do you think this health crisis will affect the nursing shortage that has existed here and across the country?
I've been a nurse for 30-plus years, and we have continued to talk about the nursing shortage. There will always be a driving need for nurses. It will be interesting to see, with all of the appreciation and media coverage of nurses, if that will bring additional individuals desiring to get into nursing programs.
There's a lot of people that want to be nurses, but the challenge has been that there aren't enough instructors. Pandemics and situations like this help to develop new care delivery models. I can tell you that in New York there weren't enough nurses. They brought in nurses from all over the United States to provide care, but I think during that time they also learned how they could provide care and deliver care in a different way too.